Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,283.33.

Renew stock traded up GBX 37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 950. The stock had a trading volume of 606,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,730. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 590.55 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £751.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 897.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 850.23.

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 67.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.

