Peel Hunt Has Lowered Expectations for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 350 to GBX 275 in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 309 to GBX 235 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 285 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.75.
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 1.3%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 per share, for a total transaction of £9,850. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.
We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.
