Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target to $4.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WALD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waldencast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waldencast

Waldencast Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Shares of NASDAQ WALD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 103,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Waldencast by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 62.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 224,905 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.