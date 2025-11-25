Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 320 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 301.17.

Shares of KGF stock traded up GBX 14.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 307.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,954,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,322,080. The company has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 227.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 320.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 297.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.73.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

