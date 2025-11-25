Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas.

11/18/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

11/6/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $78.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $74.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

10/2/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/2/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,416.25. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $432,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 204,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,242.48. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

