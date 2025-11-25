Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 300 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 640 to GBX 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 535 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490.63.

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 20.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 413.60. 325,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 426.94. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.82 and a 12 month high of GBX 563.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

