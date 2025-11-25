Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 300 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 640 to GBX 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 535 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490.63.
Close Brothers Group Trading Up 5.3%
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
