Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Renew (LON:RNWHGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Renew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,283.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renew

Renew Stock Performance

Shares of Renew stock traded up GBX 37 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 950. The stock had a trading volume of 606,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,730. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590.55 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 897.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 850.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £751.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Renew (LON:RNWHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 67.10 EPS for the quarter. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.

About Renew

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.