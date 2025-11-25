Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Renew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,283.33.

Get Renew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renew

Renew Stock Performance

Shares of Renew stock traded up GBX 37 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 950. The stock had a trading volume of 606,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,730. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590.55 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 897.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 850.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £751.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 67.10 EPS for the quarter. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.

About Renew

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.