Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Renew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,283.33.
Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 67.10 EPS for the quarter. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.
