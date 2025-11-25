Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 105,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 525% compared to the typical volume of 16,865 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $68.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,874,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $607,373,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $436,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,902,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $430,863,000 after buying an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

