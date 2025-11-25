PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after buying an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,076,000 after buying an additional 1,892,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.69.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

