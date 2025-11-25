Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 3,194 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.