Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 16% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 4,803,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,942,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Sunrise Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.