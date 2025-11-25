Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.1850. Approximately 151,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 308,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALVO shares. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Alvotech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alvotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Alvotech had a net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. Alvotech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alvotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alvotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alvotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

