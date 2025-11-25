InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 266,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 145,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

InZinc Mining Trading Up 20.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.82.

About InZinc Mining

(Get Free Report)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.