Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 163,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 80,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

