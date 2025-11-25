Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Trading Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. 139,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.
Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.
