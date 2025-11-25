Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.99. 96,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 289,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jyong Biotech presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Jyong Biotech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

About Jyong Biotech

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Further Reading

