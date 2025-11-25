Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) were down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 400,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 177,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of C$27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

