Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.05, but opened at $201.48. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $195.95, with a volume of 17,892,362 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $45,829,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

