Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) vs. Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) and Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Oriental Rise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.45 billion 0.74 $1.15 billion $1.76 10.05 Oriental Rise $15.01 million 0.18 $2.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise.

This table compares Conagra Brands and Oriental Rise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 7.42% 11.72% 4.95% Oriental Rise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Conagra Brands and Oriental Rise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 3 10 1 0 1.86 Oriental Rise 1 0 0 0 1.00

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Conagra Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Oriental Rise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Oriental Rise on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oriental Rise

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. It operates through the Primarily-Processes Teas and Refined Teas segments. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

