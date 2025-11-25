Financial Review: Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) versus Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.29% 14.18% 5.89% Frontdoor 12.87% 122.74% 14.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Janus International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Frontdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Frontdoor 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Janus International Group and Frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Janus International Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Frontdoor has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Janus International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus International Group and Frontdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $888.70 million 0.97 $70.40 million $0.34 18.19 Frontdoor $1.84 billion 2.11 $235.00 million $3.51 15.39

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Janus International Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.