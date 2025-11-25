Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 17.8% – Here’s Why

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.32 and last traded at $112.7530. Approximately 189,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 148,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $205.00 price objective on Nutex Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Nutex Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutex Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.50.

Nutex Health Trading Down 11.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $861.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Topline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 556,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nutex Health by 333.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 72,734 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Recommended Stories

