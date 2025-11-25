Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.3930. Approximately 419,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,336,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wolfspeed to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $506.71 million and a P/E ratio of -31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.37 million. Wolfspeed has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 881,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $4,402,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $2,593,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

