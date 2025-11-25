BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.89 and last traded at C$23.86, with a volume of 29143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.72.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.69.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

About BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these.

