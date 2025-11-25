Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.3050. 1,630,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,339,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 7.2%

The stock has a market cap of $567.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,654.81. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 799,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,809.26. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 9,943,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 3,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,046,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

