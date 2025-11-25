iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 623,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 185,306 shares.The stock last traded at $124.6480 and had previously closed at $124.74.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.