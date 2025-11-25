Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,983,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,521,238 shares.The stock last traded at $6.2040 and had previously closed at $6.11.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

