Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.5850. Ambu A/S shares last traded at $13.5850, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

Ambu A/S Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

