Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.65. Sompo shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 14,197 shares trading hands.

Sompo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.