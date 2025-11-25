Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.65. Sompo shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 14,197 shares trading hands.

Sompo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

