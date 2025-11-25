THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.80. THK shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 1,688 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of THK to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get THK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THK

THK Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.93.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $623.78 million during the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About THK

(Get Free Report)

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.