Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.33 and last traded at $64.8730, with a volume of 236225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FER. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 118.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

