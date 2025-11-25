Presearch (PRE) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.21 Thousand

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $2.91 million and $3.21 thousand worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,608,382 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

