Wanchain Price Tops $0.0708 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $14.06 million and $6.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00004901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,736,396 coins and its circulating supply is 198,736,504 coins. The official message board for Wanchain is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.