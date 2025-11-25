Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.72 Thousand

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $67.72 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,890,067 with 32,276,310 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.03334204 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $69,862.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.