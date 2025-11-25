Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $65,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.8% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 73.7% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.43 and a 200 day moving average of $302.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

