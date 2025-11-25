North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

