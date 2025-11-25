Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.5390, with a volume of 2638981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Macy’s Trading Up 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after buying an additional 212,791 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,902,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,478,000 after acquiring an additional 255,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,764,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,004,000 after acquiring an additional 669,729 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,738,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,608,000 after purchasing an additional 110,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

