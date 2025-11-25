Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $74.0350, with a volume of 161184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Hexcel and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $615,266.52. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,349. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hexcel by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 817,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,514,000 after buying an additional 812,026 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hexcel by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 541,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

