National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.7801 and last traded at $116.7740, with a volume of 426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.8531 per share. This represents a yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

