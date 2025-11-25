Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.0250, with a volume of 105967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $678.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after buying an additional 1,493,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 52.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,676,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 574,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $5,222,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 69.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 525,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.