DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.2450, with a volume of 172718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.