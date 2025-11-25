DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.2450, with a volume of 172718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- A New Leader at Six Flags: Is the Roller Coaster Over?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Reasons Baidu Could Be the Dark Horse of Global AI
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Betting on the Backbone: 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.