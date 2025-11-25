Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 108,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 141,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Trading Up 14.3%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.20.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Belmont Resources
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- A New Leader at Six Flags: Is the Roller Coaster Over?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Reasons Baidu Could Be the Dark Horse of Global AI
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Betting on the Backbone: 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.