Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 108,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 141,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Trading Up 14.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.20.

About Belmont Resources

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.