Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.54 and last traded at $138.1250. 714,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,307,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.75.

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Northland Securities set a $175.00 price target on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,467,827.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 619,436 shares of company stock valued at $96,530,060 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

