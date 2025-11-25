YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.0730. 850,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,028,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a yield of 5,299.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th.
The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
