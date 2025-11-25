YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.0730. 850,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,028,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Get YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a yield of 5,299.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,741,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.