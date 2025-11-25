Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Up 18% – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 28,583,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,752% from the average session volume of 1,543,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARS. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.74.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

