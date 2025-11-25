Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Up 18% – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 28,583,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,752% from the average session volume of 1,543,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on MARS. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Marston’s
Marston’s Price Performance
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- A New Leader at Six Flags: Is the Roller Coaster Over?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Reasons Baidu Could Be the Dark Horse of Global AI
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Betting on the Backbone: 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.