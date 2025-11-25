Litecoin Cash Market Cap Tops $4.23 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $4.06 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 819,110,864 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 819,102,489.02099443. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00516888 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
