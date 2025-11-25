BitShares 1-Day Volume Reaches $65.83 Thousand (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $65.83 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000854 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000409 BTC.
BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,180,046 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
