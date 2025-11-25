SmarDex (SDEX) Price Hits $0.0025

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and $410.59 thousand worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,332,491,549 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,332,151,647.550104 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00253521 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $348,520.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

