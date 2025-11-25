EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 172,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,487.17. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,205,100. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 231.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

