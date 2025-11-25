LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 179,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.67. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $141,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,612.58. This trade represents a 16.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,000,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4,205.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 793,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

