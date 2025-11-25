Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,758. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

